Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular character, premiered its season 2 part 1 on August 6, 2025. Ever since it went live on the platform, people have gone crazy about how the storyline unfolded, and now they are all waiting with bated breath to see what happens in the second part of the second season. Before part 2 arrives on the OTT platform, fans have gone on a spree to spread various fan theories that might leave you stunned as well. Scroll ahead to read more about these mind-boggling theories.

1. Is Music Teacher The Prime Suspect?

In the new season of Wednesday, along with the OG characters and actors, the viewers were introduced to many new characters as well. One of them is Isabela Capri (played by Billie Piper), a former child prodigy and a werewolf music teacher at Nevermore. From the very first encounter with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), a suspicion regarding her has ignited among a lot of fans.

One of the fans pointed out that probably the music teacher is the Avian who can control the birds at Nevermore. She can be seen wearing Crackstone’s ring (season 1 reference), and she keeps birds in a cage, which is how she has been communicating. Also, if Judi Spannagel (Heather Matarazzo) is the villain of season 2, part 1, then why was she left defenseless when every outcast attacked her? She could have easily called in the birds. Because of all these hints, it seems the music teacher is the prime suspect of whatever is happening in Nevermore.

2. Is Agnes Demille Marilyn Thornhill’s Daughter?

Another fan has pointed out that Agnes Demille (Evie Templeton), a new outcast student at Nevermore who has the power to go invisible, might have a bigger motive than what she showed in part 1. She mimics Wednesday’s hairstyle and even tries to get closer to her. She feels Enid (Emma Myers) is a threat to her as she is Wednesday’s best friend and even tries to kill her in a mystery game.

The fan noted that her orangish-red hair and big eyes are quite similar to Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci), who sparked the monster Hyde inside Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and brainwashed him to believe she was his mother. What if she is Marilyn’s daughter, and it’s all their plan to eliminate Wednesday?

3. Is Lurch Behind The One-Eyed Crow Attack?

Another fan theory suggested that Lurch, who is the Addams family’s butler and driver, is behind the one-eyed crow attack. In the beginning of season 1, he had vitreous eyes, which is when a flock of crows attacked the Addams car, but in the finale episode, his eyes looked normal. Again, when he appeared in season 2, his right eye was vitreous again, and the one-eyed crow attack killed two people back-to-back. So what if Lurch is behind this attack?

Well, what do you think about these fan theories? Watch Wednesday season 2 part 1 on Netflix before part 2 arrives on September 3, 2025.

