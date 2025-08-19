The Traitors, according to Variety, is set to release a new season on Peacock, which won’t be celebrity focused. The series has so far aired three seasons, and been renewed for two more. Ever since season 2, the show has primarily focused on former reality TV contestants and public figures. The upcoming new season of The Traitors will shift the focus to non-celebrities and ordinary Joes. Read on to learn more about what’s to come.

The Traitors Is Based On A Dutch Series

The Traitors originated with the Dutch reality show Der Verraders, that premiered in 2021. This format has served as the basis for all the various international spinoffs of The Traitors that have aired since, from the British adaptation that airs on BBC One and is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, to the American version airing on Peacock.

The American version of The Traitors is hosted by Alan Cummings, and all seasons of the show take place in the Scottish Highlands. Speaking of the upcoming season at the inaugural Televerse 2025 conference, Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert had this to say:

“We’re thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable – and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers.”

The concept of The Traitors is a game of deception and deciding who to trust. In the show’s format, the contestants are divided into two groups, one group of the “Faithful” and another group of the “Traitors”. The Faithful do not know who among them is a traitor, but the traitors know everyone’s true affiliation.

The Games Are Built On Manipulation

The Faithful have to root out and expose all the traitors in order to win the game. Conversely, the Traitors gather together every night, and decide on a player to eliminate, making it a race against time as each team struggles to outmatch the other. On top of all this, the contestants accumulate a pool of cash prizes by winning challenges, and a series of round tables are held to gradually whittle down the team members.

The season ends at the last roundtable if all contestants unanimously vote to end the game. If the Faithful are the only ones left, then they divide the cash prize evenly among themselves. If any Traitors are still around, however, they end up seizing the entirety of the cash prize instead.

The format has proven enduringly popular ever since the debut of the original Dutch series in 2021. Aside from the US and UK, The Traitors has also been adapted for the Indian, French and Australian markets.

