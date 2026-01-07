Black Phone 2 returns with a familiar chill that fans have been waiting to feel again. Just three months after its theatrical run ended, the sequel to the 2022 hit is ready for a second life beyond cinemas, carrying with it the memory of masked terror and a story that refuses to settle. Ethan Hawke steps back into the role of the Grabber, and the echo of that voice still feels close, especially after the film’s solid box office run that brought in $132.2 million worldwide.

When & Where To Watch Black Phone 2?

Black Phone 2 will stream on Peacock starting January 16, arriving less than two weeks from now. The move follows its earlier digital release on November 4 and its physical release on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 23. Viewers who waited out the theater run now have a clear window to catch the sequel at home.

The phone is ringing again 😈#BlackPhone2 arrives January 16 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/B3ncbm1mQf — Peacock (@peacock) January 5, 2026

Black Phone 2 Plot?

The Black Phone 2, set four years after the original film, follows Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) as older, changed siblings still haunted by the terror they survived. Finney is still living with the scars of survival. Gwen is haunted by disturbing dreams where the black phone rings again, and visions lead her to three boys stalked at the Alpine Lake winter camp.

Alongside their friend Ernesto, they uncover secrets linked to the Grabber’s earliest victims, spirits who linger and pull the siblings deeper into unfinished business. The Grabber appears with unfinished business, stronger in death and driven by revenge, forcing Finney to confront memories he tried to bury.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Success & Franchise Future

Black Phone 2 earned $132.2 million against a $30 million budget. The original made over $161 million on a smaller budget of $16–18 million, so the sequel dipped slightly yet remained firmly profitable. The franchise now stands as one of Blumhouse’s strongest original successes in recent years.

Financially and creatively, the sequel leaves the door open rather than sealed. Joe Hill has expressed interest in a third installment, while director Scott Derrickson has emphasized that any continuation would require a fresh direction rather than repetition. For now, the story settles into its streaming home, where the Grabber’s call reaches a wider audience once more as Black Phone 2 arrives on Peacock on January 16.

