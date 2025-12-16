Mason Thames is clearly among the winners this year, having starred in three popular movies in 2025. From How to Train Your Dragon to Regretting You, he has released across genres. The young actor slipped into the theaters without the weight of superstardom, letting numbers speak where noise usually does. As we near the end of 2025 and calculate the success ratio of different actors, Mason’s report card is undoubtedly the brightest of them all. Keep scrolling for more.

Mason Thames’ 2025 releases

His first release of the year was the live-action film How to Train Your Dragon, which set the benchmark for the actor with its colossal worldwide box office collection. Made on a budget of $150 million, the live-action version of the popular 2010 animation collected over $638.2 million worldwide. It wasn’t just a hit but the kind of success that changes how an actor is viewed within the industry.

Mason Thames’ second release in 2025 was Black Phone 2. He reprised his role as Finney, the Grabber’s only known survivor. It was reportedly made on a moderate budget of $30 million but grossed $132.0 million during its global run. His last film was a romance drama, Regretting You, based on Colleen Hoover’s novel. With a global total of over $90.4 million against a budget of $30 million, this is also a box office success. Therefore, he appeared in three films belonging to three different genres.

Mason Thames’ success ratio in 2025

From How to Train Your Dragon to Regretting You, all three films of Mason Thames emerged as box office successes. Three of his films were at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, a rare feat in the same year. It was last achieved by Jim Carrey in 1994. Spanning fantasy, horror, and romance, he has delivered a breakout year that firmly establishes him as one of 2025’s defining box office stars.

How to Train Your Dragon – $636.3 million [success]

Black Phone 2 – $130.0 million [success]

Regretting You – $90.4 million [success]

Total – $858.7 million

Three releases. Three profitable outcomes. No misfires. In an era where even bankable stars stumble, Mason Thames quietly locked in a rare 100% success ratio for 2025. No dramatic declarations, no manufactured buzz—just a flawless run that crept up on the box office, leaving behind one lingering question: was this year a coincidence, or the beginning of something far bigger?

