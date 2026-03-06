Peaky Blinders has long enjoyed cult status among fans. What began on BBC Two soon became a global phenomenon after arriving on Netflix. Even though the series wrapped up, the Shelby saga isn’t over yet. The story continues with the upcoming film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, bringing back familiar faces along with several intriguing new additions.

The original show earned massive praise for powerhouse performances from actors like Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy. As excitement builds around the film, fans are eager to know which stars will return and which characters won’t make the comeback. Below is a complete breakdown of the confirmed cast, including returning favorites, fresh faces joining the world of Birmingham crime, and actors who won’t be reprising their roles.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Returning Cast

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy was seen as Tommy Shelby in the series. After a brilliant previous stint, the Oppenheimer actor will be seen reprising his role in the upcoming film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. It should be noted that at first, Murphy didn’t wish to continue as Tommy Shelby; however, he plans to bid a grand farewell to the character in the movie.

Sophie Rundle

The beautiful and brilliant star, Sophie Rundle, played Tommy Shelby’s clever sister, Ada Shelby. The character is so strong that even after the brutal times that the Shelbys have faced over the period of six seasons, Ada has been standing still with the same rage within her.

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham was seen in the Peaky Blinders series as Hayden Stagg, a dockworker and a union leader. After stunning the world with his Adolescence mini-series, which he produced and acted in, the season 5 star is all set to steal hearts again in the upcoming film. It should be noted that Graham’s Stagg shares a complicated relationship with Tommy Shelby.

Ned Dennehy

If you have been a die-hard fan of Peaky Blinders, Charlie Strong might be the one you cannot forget. Played by Ned Dennehy, he is Tommy Shelby’s uncle. Intriguingly, this character has always chosen to stay away from violence, which is a big reason he survived till the last.

Other returning actors set to win your heart in the Netflix film are Packy Lee, who will reprise his character of Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck, who will be seen as Curly.

New Actors Joining The Peaky Blinders Universe

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan, who has already proved his brilliant skills in films like Saltburn, as well as The Batman, will stun everyone as Duke Shelby. His character was first seen in Season 6. Shelby is a Romanian boy who is raised outside the family. Interestingly, this time his character will be more of a central figure in the storyline.

Tim Roth

Tim Roth doesn’t need an introduction. Moreover, he is the perfect name that fits the cast of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Taking over the character of Beckett, Roth will have you wondering and guessing his next move. Roth’s character is a fascist sympathizer who is dragged into being evil. However, what makes him reasonable is his calculated move. Roth has been previously seen in The Incredible Hulk, The Reservoir Dogs, and more.

Rebecca Ferguson

The beautiful Rebecca Ferguson has always charmed the screen with her presence. She is one of the new actors in the film. She will be seen playing the character of Kaulo, a Romanigirl with deep ties to Tommy’s past. Moreover, she might even play a close one to Duke. What exactly will the film bring forth about Ferguson’s character? Only time will tell.

Jay Lycurgo

Jay Lycurgo is a rising talent who should be hailed for his acting. His inclusion in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man was confirmed back in September 2024; however, no updates have been revealed about his character yet. The British actor is widely known for DC’s Titans and The Devil Himself.

Major Actors Not Returning For The Film

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy played the character of Alfie Solomons in the Peaky Blinders series. While hopes were high of catching him one more time in the highly anticipated film, the actor from Venom will not be returning to Old London.

Paul Anderson

Arthur Shelby Jr. was played by Paul Anderson, who impressed viewers with his accent in the show and the deeds he committed during his stint. Unfortunately, he is another name not reprising the character from Peaky Blinders.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Hollywood does not have a more perfect actress to play Gina Gray than Anya Taylor-Joy. She has eyes that will slow every sense in your body. Celebrated for being the wife of Michael Gray and mother of Laurence Gray, unfortunately, the Season 6 finale was the final time the audience enjoyed Taylor-Joy’s presence.

With a lot to look forward to, who are you most excited for? Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will be released on March 6, 2026.

