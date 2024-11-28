Cillian Murphy is Tommy Shelby. The brooding eyes, the sharp cheekbones, the unsettling calm before he unleashes chaos—he owns it. But here’s the wild part: he almost lost the role to Jason Statham. Yeah, that Jason Statham. Imagine Peaky Blinders with more punches and less psychological terror.

Director Steven Knight initially had his heart set on Statham. “I met them both in LA,” Knight spilled (via Esquire). “Jason is Jason. Cillian, when you meet him, isn’t Tommy.” Basically, Knight wasn’t sold on Murphy’s physicality. And honestly, even Murphy knew it. “There was a bit of convincing needed,” he later admitted (via The Guardian).

But Murphy wasn’t backing down. In the ultimate flex, he shot Knight a text saying, “Remember, I’m an actor.” That one line flipped the script, and Knight took the risk. “Because he can transform himself,” Knight said. Murphy turned Tommy Shelby into a Peaky Blinders legend. The scheming, ruthless, one-step-ahead leader of the Shelby clan? That’s all Murphy. Sure, Statham would’ve brought the biceps, but Murphy brought the brains—and that icy, spine-chilling vibe that made you lean in every time he lit a cigarette.

And honestly, casting Statham would’ve been a whole different show. Tommy’s secret weapon is how easily people underestimate him. He’s not about brute strength; he’s about playing 4D chess while everyone else is stuck on checkers.

By the way, Cillian Murphy’s performance didn’t just win over Knight. It won him awards, including a National Television Award and an Irish Film & Television Academy nod. Plus, it hooked millions of fans who couldn’t get enough of the Shelby family’s rise from street thugs to aristocratic power players.

Knight’s gamble on Murphy paid off big time. From leading the gang through the chaos of post-WWI Birmingham to unraveling under the weight of grief and guilt in season 5, Murphy nailed every single layer of Tommy’s complex personality.

And let’s not forget that iconic text: “Remember, I’m an actor.” It wasn’t just a reminder—it was a promise. Statham might’ve brought swagger, but Murphy gave us Peaky Blinders. And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

