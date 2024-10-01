Cillian Murphy has starred in several big hits, including Inception, 28 Days Later, Dunkirk, and Batman Begins, but it was Peaky Blinders that turned the actor into an international star and cemented his status as the most respected actor in the Hollywood industry.

Murphy’s portrayal of Tommy Shelby, a ruthless and cunning leader of the Shelby family, made the character iconic, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase. While Peaky Blinders may have brought stardom to Murphy, it wasn’t the same for him.

In a throwback interview with Rolling Stone UK, Murphy once opened up about the explosive fame he received from Peaky Blinders. He expressed that such fame “can ruin experiences because it fetishizes everything: you can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture like this is a fucking event. It kind of destroys nuance and human behavior, but that’s part and parcel of it. Fame evaporates with regularity.”

He further explained the difference between how he is perceived in his home country of Ireland versus how he views other well-known actors. Despite his fame, Murphy shared that people in Ireland don’t treat him like a celebrity and he can go about his daily life without much attention. However, he admitted that if he encountered someone from Succession, he would feel “intimidated and shaky.” He highlighted the irony of being a public figure himself while still feeling strange by others he respects.

Murphy continued, “I don’t really partake. I don’t go out, I’m just at home mostly, or with my friends, unless I have a film to promote. I don’t like being photographed by people. I find that offensive. If I was a woman, and it was a man photographing me… No comment. I think it’s the Tommy Shelby thing. People expect this mysterious, swaggering… it’s just a character. I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed. That’s fine, it means I’m doing my job. ‘Peaky’ fans are amazing. But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can’t provide — like — that charisma and swagger. He couldn’t be further from me.”

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons. When asked if he would like to star in a Peaky Blinders movie, the actor admitted that if there’s more to the story, he’d “love to do it, but it has to be right.” Fortunately, a movie adaptation has been recently announced, with Murphy returning for his role.

