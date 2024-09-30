Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are two of Hollywood’s beloved and heart-throbbing couples, and they are known for their playful and loving relationship. The couple first met on the sets of Green Lantern in 2010 and got married in 2012. Since then, they’ve shared four children and have become known for their witty banter and teasing on social media.

Despite their fame, the couple keeps much of their family life away from the public eye. While their fans always crave to learn about their love story, the Deadpool star once opened up about when he knew Gossip Girl was the one for him.

In a throwback interview with GQ, Ryan Reynolds was asked when he knew he fell for Lively. To this, Ryan Reynolds replied, “Probably after the sex.” Although he corrected himself, stating he was joking, was he? Nevertheless, he shared the true story adding, “No, we were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that’s open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, ‘Want to dance?’ No one was in there, so it was just empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, ‘Oh, I think I just crossed a line.’”

Ryan Reynolds continued, “And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don’t really need to go into what happened after that.” Reflecting on his family, Reynolds expressed his feelings about family life with Lively and shared that he’s on the “precipice of having a real American family.” He humorously refers to the “idiotic Hallmark-card cliches” to highlight that despite these stereotypical, sentimental expressions of family love and happiness often seeming cheesy or overdone, he’d found them true in his life. Reynolds and Lively share three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and one son, Olin.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news updates.

Must Read: Harry Potter: Here’s How The Late Maggie Smith Helped Daniel Radcliffe Land The Titular Role In The Cult Fantasy Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News