Maa Box Office Day 2: 26% Growth In 24 Hours

Kajol’s Maa is fiercing at the box office, thanks to the audience and their feedbacks. Despite getting initial mixed reviews from the critics, the film has been loved by the viewers and the word-of-mouth has helped it grow on the second day at the box office. The two day total of the film stands at 11.19 crore.

Kajol Fights With Sitaare Zameen Par & F1

Meanwhile, the film has also earned almost 1 crore overseas. It is getting tough competition from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Brad Pitt’s F1, but Kajol‘s horror film, helmed by Vishal Furia, stays strong, cementing its position for a strong Sunday!

Maa Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, June 28, Maa grew at the box office and earned a net collection of 6.26 crore in India. This is a jump of almost 26% from the previous day, when the film opened at 4.93 crore. Hopefully, the film will grow further on Sunday, bringing a strong weekend.

Kajol Grows On Ticket Window!

The film has grown on the ticket window as well. On the second day Saturday, it registered a ticket sale of 101.4K on BookMyShow. It was a growth from the 86.72K ticket sales on the opening day on BMS. Sunday sales are guaranteeing a further jump!

Will Kajol Enter Bollywood’s Top 10 Weekends Of 2025?

It would be interesting to see how much Kajol’s Maa grows on Sunday. It would need to earn 7.94 crore at the box office to enter the top 10 weekends of 2025, surpassing Shahid Kapoor‘s Deva at the tenth spot with a collection of 19.43 crore.

Maa Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Kajol’s horror film after two days.

India net: 11.19 crore

India gross: 13.2 crore

Overseas gross: 1 crore

Worldwide gross: 14.2 crore

