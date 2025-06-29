Narivetta Box Office (Closing Collection): Fails The Hit Mark By Only 1.61 Crore

Tovino Thomas’s film Narivetta has finally ended its theatrical run missing the hit mark at the box office. The action drama was released on May 23, 2025, and the Mollywood film brought another success to the Malayalam box office in 2025. While it would have been great if the film could bring more profits, it still ended after a successful run.

Tovino Thomas VS Dhyan Sreenivasan

Tovino Thomas clashed at the box office with Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Detective Ujjwalan and won the box office clash, delivering much higher profit than the comedy film.

Is Malayalam Film Narivetta A Hit Or A Flop?

Narivetta is mounted on a budget of 10 crore at the box office, and it earned a total of 18.39 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 83.9%. It missed the hit mark at the box office by 1.61 crore. The action drama needed a total of 20 crore net collection in India to claim a hit verdict.

Tovino Thomas Box Office – Two Profitable Films In The Top 10

Tovino Thomas has secured not one but two spots in the top 10 most profitable films of 2025. While his Maranamass, which is produced by the actor, with a profit of 134.63%, is the 5th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, Narivetta is the 7th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

About Narivetta

Helmed by Anuraj Manohar, the action drama stars Tovino Thomas, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, and Cheran. Rated 7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A global examination of state-sanctioned violence through policing, exploring how power structures meant to protect citizens can transform into systems of control, particularly affecting marginalized communities.”

Narivetta Box Office Summary (Closing)

India Net: 18.39 crore

India Gross: 21.31 crore

Budget: 10 crore

Profit: 83.9%

Overseas Gross: 10.15 crore

Worldwide Gross: 31.85 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

