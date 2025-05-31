Unsure whether to catch Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, in theatres or hold out for its OTT release? Here are a few reasons why watching this Anuraj Manohar directorial on the big screen could be well worth your time and money.

1) Narivetta’s Emotional Depth & Authentic Storytelling

The film’s strongest appeal lies in its gripping plot. It centers on a protagonist initially conflicted between joining the police force or holding out for a better job opportunity. When he eventually joins the force, he begins to abuse his authority and wrestles with complex moral dilemmas. The protagonist is far from a flawless hero. He is somewhat selfish and lazy, and as soon as he gains a bit of power, he develops a superiority complex and becomes quick to anger. All of this unfolds against the backdrop of a marginalized community struggling to survive without external support.

The film has the power to emotionally resonate with audiences, allowing viewers to deeply feel what the characters are experiencing. Its portrayal of the police is largely realistic, neither entirely good nor entirely bad. The institution is shown not as a monolithic villain, but as a complex system of individuals, some well-intentioned and others complicit. Like the general public, the force has both good and bad elements.

The officers are portrayed as foot soldiers, often carrying out orders without question. The consequences of following orders without individual thought or due diligence become especially evident as the story touches on tribal issues and the fight for land rights. The dominant sections of society, who hold electoral power, are shown as largely indifferent to the plight of tribal communities, some even viewing them as less than human. What makes this film even more unsettling is that it’s loosely inspired by true events that took place in Muthanga in 2003. In that context, the narrative becomes all the more haunting.

2) The Exceptional Performances In Narivetta

Another major factor contributing to the film’s quality is its performances. While the movie doesn’t deeply explore the struggles of the tribal community, instead focusing more on the protagonist’s reasons for becoming a police officer, this allowed Tovino Thomas ample screen space to showcase his acting skills. For the most part, he was successful, though his performance could have been stronger, especially in the later scenes toward the end.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, playing the fellow cop and mentor to Tovino’s character, delivered an exceptional performance. However, if an actor with greater star power, such as Mammootty, had played this role, the film’s impact could have reached another level. That said, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s work was still outstanding.

Arya Salim, with only a few scenes as a tribal leader clearly inspired by a real-life figure, did her part well. Cheran also didn’t disappoint with his performance. Jakes Bejoy’s music helped elevate the film and strengthen the emotional connection.

3) The Social Relevance Of Narivetta

The main reason to watch Narivetta theatres is its social relevance. It portrays a past that has largely been forgotten or rarely, if ever, discussed in mainstream media. By supporting films like this and making them financially successful, we encourage other filmmakers to pursue similar stories. There are likely countless other such instances we don’t know about, and films like this can help us explore those past mistakes, inspire change, and possibly even help us rectify them.

