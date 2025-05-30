Mahesh Babu’s action comedy Khaleja has registered a phenomenal pre-release business before the opening day collections arrive. The film has done an advance gross collection of 3.5 crore in India. While the overseas numbers are yet to arrive, they are also expected to be brilliant!

Mahesh Babu Registers Top Ticket Pre-Sales For An Indian Re-Release

Mahesh Babu has registered the top ticket pre-sales for an Indian re-release on BookMyShow. The BMS ticket sales for the action comedy in advance were recorded as 193K, surpassing every single Indian re-release!

Khaleja Re-Release VS Interstellar Re-Release

The only re-release Khaleja’s ticket pre-sales could not surpass was Interstellar. Christopher Nolan’s film registered advance ticket sales of 234K on BMS. Mahesh Babu‘s film settled at the number 2 spot in the list of top ticket pre-sales for re-releases in India.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales in India for re-releases on BMS.

Interstellar: 234K Khaleja: 193K Gabbar Singh: 175K Murari: 166K Businessman: 145K Sanam Teri Kasam: 134K Arya 2: 103K Salaar: 102K Ghilli: 88K SVSC: 78K

Khaleja Creates History With Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS

Khaleja has created history with its ticket pre-sales on BMS. It has turned out to be the biggest re-release for a Telugu film, and hopefully will be ahead of many new releases as well with its ticket sales on the opening day.

Here are the total tickets booked for Khaleja’s re-release in advance on BookMyShow during one week before the release day.

May 23: 58.82K

May 24: 29.04K

May 25: 16.96K

May 26: 13.54K

May 27: 25.64K

May 28: 19.42K

May 29: 29.15K

Final Pre-Sales: 192.57K

Khaleja Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Mahesh Babu’s action comedy at the box office during its initial run, as per Andhra Box Office.

India net: 15.84 crore

India gross: 18.69 crore

Overseas gross: 2.24 crore

Worldwide gross: 20.93 crore

