M Sasikumar led Tourist Family is facing a lot of competition at the box office. There are new releases like Ace, Devil’s Double Next Level, and Maaman that are dividing the footfalls. The Tamil comedy is minting massive profits. Scroll below for the latest collections on day 29.

Tourist Family Indian Box Office Collection

Despite completing four weeks in theatres, Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial refuses to slow down. As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family earned 45 lakhs on day 29, a slight increase from the 42 lakhs garnered on the previous day. The net collections in India surges to 59.25 crores, which is about 69.91 crores in gross earnings.

Tourist Family vs Retro Box Office

The chase continues, and with the much-awaited weekend boost, M Sasikumar starrer will finally beat the lifetime collections of Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s Retro (60.51 crores). The margin has narrowed down to 1.26 crores. With that, the May Day release will also become the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 here:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 60.51 crores Tourist Family: 59.25 crores

What is Tourist Family budget?

The Tamil comedy-drama is reportedly made at an estimated cost of 16 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 43.25 crores in the last 29 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Tourist Family has made profits of 270% and is a super-hit affair at the domestic box office.

Take a look at the Tourist Family box office summary in 29 days:

Budget: 16 crores

India net collection: 59.25 crores

India gross collection: 69.91 crores

ROI: 270%

Overseas collection: 15.50 crores

Worldwide collection: 85.41 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office (Closing Footfalls): 42% Higher Than L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal Creates History In Kerala!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News