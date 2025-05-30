Mohanlal must be proud, setting all new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema in 2025. After L2: Empuraan, he continued his successful streak with Thudarum. The crime thriller has created history at the Kerala box office, surpassing every single Mollywood film in ticket sales in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for the closing footfalls.

Thudarum Closing Footfalls in Kerala

As per the final update, Thudarum has registered footfalls of 77 lakhs in Kerala. Tharun Moorthy’s directorial, released on April 25, 2025, has surpassed every Malayalam film in the post-Covid era to register higher admissions.

In the last 35 days, Thudarum registered almost 42% higher footfalls than Mohanlal’s last 2025 release, L2: Empuraan. It has also surpassed Tovino Thomas’ 2018 (2023), which previously clocked the highest footfalls in Kerala.

Take a look at the highest footfalls registered by Malayalam movies in Kerala (post-Covid era):

Thudarum – 77 lakhs

2018 – 63 lakhs

L2: Empuraan – 54 lakhs

Aadujeevitham – 53 lakhs

Aavesham – 52 lakhs

Manjummel Boys – 49 lakhs

Mohanlal has created history as Thudarum is now leading in Kerala, with almost 14 lakhs more footfalls than 2018. It is now to be seen which upcoming film will surpass this milestone!

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Collection

In 35 days, the crime thriller has garnered 121.20 crore net earnings in India, which is around 143 crores in gross collections. It also minted 93.80 crores at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide total to 236.81 crore gross.

Take a look at the Thudarum box office summary below:

Budget: 90 crores

India net collection: 121.20 crores

India gross collection: 143 crores

ROI: 34.66%

Overseas collection: 93.80 crores

Worldwide collection: 236.81 crores

It has the potential to surpass Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores) at the worldwide box office this weekend. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Advance Booking: Beats Sky Force’s 1st Weekend In Key Overseas Territory With 21% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News