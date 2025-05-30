Bhool Chuk Maaf has officially completed its first week in theatres. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will soon gain the success verdict in India. It has also scored the 7th highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 box office collections!

A rock-steady hold!

The official figures are out, and Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 3.40 crores on day 7. It saw a 5% drop in box office collections, compared to 3.60 crores earned on the previous day. The hold is excellent, as Karan Sharma’s directorial continues to be the leading choice of audience.

The opening week of Bhool Chuk Maaf concludes at 45.41 crore net, which is about 53.58 crores in gross earnings. It will enjoy the weekend boost starting today evening and there are high chances that Rajkummar Rao’s film will clock the half-century today.

Take a look at the Week 1 box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 7.20 crores

Day 2 – 9.81 crores

Day 3 – 11.70 crores

Day 4 – 4.60 crores

Day 5 – 5.10 crores

Day 6 – 3.60 crores

Day 7 – 3.40 crores

Total: 45.41 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf records #7 highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood

The sci-fi romantic comedy-drama remained much higher than Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and John Abraham’s The Diplomat, among other Bollywood releases. Bhool Chuk Maaf has truly surpassed expectations, clocking the 7th highest first week collections in Bollywood in 2025.

Take a look the highest opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood below (India net):

Chaava: 225.28 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Jaat: 62.24 (8 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 46.54 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Deva: 28.17 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 26.85 crores The Diplomat: 19.45 crores

The fact that Bhool Chuk Maaf remained less than a crore away from Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan’s Kesari Chapter 2 is a testament of its success. It’s truly one of the biggest surprises of 2025 so far.

Check out the Bhool Chuk Maaf box office summary below:

Budget: 50 crores

India net collection: 45.41 crores

India gross collection: 53.58 crores

Budget Recovery: 90.82%

Overseas collection: 2.40 crores

Worldwide collection: 55.98 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

