Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, has finally taken an exit from theatres. Internationally, it wrapped up much earlier than expected, but in India, it stayed in theatres for six weeks. During this journey, it failed to meet the desired outcome. Yes, it reached a respectable number at the worldwide box office, but much more was expected considering the film’s hefty budget and grand scale. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Failed to reach a wider audience

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the Bollywood action entertainer was released on April 10, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly a favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity helped it to an extent, but the film failed to reach a wider audience and stayed restricted to mass movie lovers.

Jaat ended its run below 125 crores globally

At the Indian box office, Jaat started its journey by earning 9.62 crores. In the 8-day extended opening week, it did well by earning 62.24 crores, but thereafter, it dropped more than expected. Finally, after spending 43 days in theatres, the film ended at 90.34 crore net. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 106.60 crore gross.

In the overseas market, Jaat grossed just 14 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film ended its journey at 120.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 90.34 crores

India gross – 106.60 crores

Overseas gross – 14 crores

Worldwide gross – 120.60 crores

Sunny Deol’s 3rd highest-grosser of all time

With 120.60 crore gross, the actioner ended its run as Sunny Deol’s 3rd highest-grossing film globally. It stayed below Gadar 2 (685.19 crore gross) and Gadar (133.12 crore gross).

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Gadar 2 – 685.19 crores Gadar – 133.12 crores Jaat – 120.60 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana – 88.72 crores Border – 65.57 crores

A losing affair

Reportedly, Jaat was made on a budget of 100 crores. So, to enter the safe zone, 100 crore net collection was needed in India. However, it missed the mark by just 9.66 crores, thus securing a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

