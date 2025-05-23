War 2 teaser was recently unveiled, and considering the response, the box office is sure to be set on fire. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR starrer is already winning the pre-box office battle, dominating every single Bollywood film on BookMyShow. Scroll below for the updated top 10 BMS interests.

War 2 is most anticipated on BookMyShow!

Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial is almost three months away from the big release. But the pre-release hype is unmatchable! It has axed every single upcoming biggie, including Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, to garner the highest interest on BookMyShow. As per the live updated data, 71.4K users have shown their interest in War 2 on BMS.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a disappointment so far!

The trailer of Aamir Khan starrer was recently unveiled, but that has barely led to any boost in buzz. Sitaare Zameen Par is facing boycott trends, and the result is quite visible. On BookMyShow, it ranks at the #10 position among upcoming Bollywood films with only 6.8K interests.

Surprise entry at #3

Interestingly, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade led Kapkapiii witnessed a huge surge in BMS interests during the last few days ahead of its theatrical release. It currently ranks at #3 spot with a whopping 51.8K interests. For the unversed, the horror-comedy has released in theatres today, i.e, on May 23, 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 BookMyShow interests below:

War 2: 71.4K Housefull 5: 53.1K Kapkapiii: 51.8K Welcome To The Jungle: 40.6K Kesari Veer: 35.3K Baaghi 4: 15.4K Dhadak 2: 11.7K Tere Ishk Mein: 11.5K Alpha: 5.1K Sitaare Zameen Par: 6.8K

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is also gearing up for its big release. It is to be seen whether it manages to surpass War 2 in the upcoming days or not. The multi-starrer comedy-thriller will arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

