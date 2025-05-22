It will be the survival of the fittest at the Hindi box office starting tomorrow. As many as three films are releasing at the ticket windows, which will be competing with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade are coming up with Kapkapiii. Scroll below for its day 1 prediction!

Kapkapiii BMS interests

Interestingly, the horror-comedy drama has witnessed a huge surge in interest in BookMyShow. As per the latest update, around 51.8K users are interested in the film. The genre has been working really well, with Stree 2 and Munjya being the recent examples in Bollywood.

Kapkapiii has surpassed the BMS interests of Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi’s Kesari Veer, which is also releasing in theatres tomorrow. This is a good sign, but all eyes are now on the spot bookings!

Kapkapiii Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Kapkapiii managed to gather decent buzz ahead of its big release. Sangeeth Sivan’s directorial, however, couldn’t pull any significant footfalls in advance booking. It is majorly a word-of-mouth affair, specially after the failure of the last horror-comedy in Bollywood, The Bhootnii.

Considering the on-going trends, Kapkapiii would open in the range of 20-35 lakhs at the Indian box office. It would remain slightly better than Pratik Gandhi’s Phule (15 lakhs) but may remain lower than Superboys Of Malegaon (50 lakhs), marking the second-lowest opening of Bollywood in 2025.

More about Kapkapiii

Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor starrer features Siddhi Idnani as the leading lady. It will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025. It will battle against the existing releases Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2, along with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari Veer, which are also releasing tomorrow.

It is a remake of the 2023 Malayalam film Romancham and is backed by Jayesh Patel and Vipin Agnihotri.

