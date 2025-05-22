Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is arriving in the theaters on May 23. The film commenced its advance booking on BMS and other mediums, and the ticket sales on BMS do not paint a rosy picture, considering Rajkummar Rao’s history with Stree 2.

Rajkummar Rao’s Film Needs To Push Numbers!

Currently, the film is too slow when it comes to ticket pre-sales, and it needs an urgent push to at least enter the tenth spot in the top ticket sales of 2025 since the last spot is owned by Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency!

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Target To Enter Top 10 Ticket Pre-Sales Of 2025?

The romantic comedy has already registered a ticket pre-sales of 11.24K on the day of the advance booking commencement on BMS. It has one more day to go before the film arrives in the theaters. However, it needs to cover a gap of almost 30K sold tickets to surpass Emergency‘s ticket pre-sales and enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales of 2025 for a Hindi film on BMS!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Hindi film on BMS in 2025.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Raid 2: 134K Sky Force: 148K** Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Badass Ravikumar: 67K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K YJHD RR: 42K Jaat: 41K Emergency: 41K*

*denotes tickets at Rs 99/112

** denotes tickets at a discounted price

What Happened To The 5K Ticket Pre-Sales Of Bhool Chuk Maaf?

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao‘s romantic comedy was all set to arrive on May 9 earlier, and the advance ticket sales on BookMyShow commenced on May 7 till the film decided to drop on OTT, and the bookings closed on May 8. In those 24 hours, the film booked 5K tickets, and the status of those 5K booked tickets is still not clear, so we are not considering those bookings, since a lot has happened with the film’s release status and platform since then!

