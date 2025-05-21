Rajkummar Rao is returning to what he does best – comedy! The official trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, received positive reviews. Unfortunately, the sci-fi romantic comedy fell into the lap of controversy over its theatrical vs OTT release. Scroll below for day 1 potential!

When and where is Bhool Chuk Maaf finally releasing?

Bombay High Court has resolved the fiasco between Maddock Films and PVR INOX. Bhool Chuk Maaf will now officially release in theatres on May 23, 2025. However, the entire drama, from theatrical release to direct-to-OTT and then back to theatres, has definitely left the viewers confused. It has impacted the pre-release buzz.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 1

There’s low on-ground hype for Bhool Chuk Maaf, despite the release of multiple promos post the controversy. Given the current scenario, Karan Sharma’s directorial may not even hit the 5 crore mark on its opening day.

And with that, Rajkummar Rao’s hat-trick streak may finally break. If one may have noticed, his back-to-back last three films found a spot among his top 5 openers of all time. However, Bhool Chuk Maaf will have to mint at least 5.40 crores on day 1 to enter the list.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 openers of all-time:

Stree 2- 64.80 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi– 6.85 crores Stree- 6.83 crores Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video- 5.71 crores Judgementall Hai Kya- 5.40 crores

In a span of last 133 days, Rajkummar Rao delivered 3 films in his top 5 openers – Mr & Mrs Mahi, Stree 2 and then Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. However, Bhool Chuk Maaf may not even surpass his Kai Po Che (4.50 crores), let alone entering his 5 highest-opening days of all time.

More about Bhool Chuk Maaf

Amazon MGM Studios is making its Indian film debut with Bhool Chuk Maaf. It is written as well as directed by Karan Sharma. The supporting cast features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Ishtiyak Khan, among others.

