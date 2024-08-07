Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi was a flop affair in theatres. The romantic sports drama hit Netflix on July 26, 2024, and seems to be on a path of redemption. It has left behind Maharaja in its second week, and below are all the exciting details you need!

Mr & Mrs Mahi made a promising debut on Netflix, ranking #8 in the list of the Top 10 non-English films. Within two days of its premiere, it garnered 1.7 million views. There’s been considerable growth in Week 2, and the film is set to achieve major heights.

Mr & Mrs Mahi OTT Verdict (Week 2)

As per the latest stats released by Netflix, Mr & Mrs Mahi has witnessed a massive boost of around 53% in viewership in its second week. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s film has climbed up the ladder and placed at the 4th position with total views of 2.6 million.

In the process, Mr & Mrs Mahi has left behind the viewership of other films, including Blame The Game (2 million), Under Paris (1.7 million), House of Ga’a (1.6 million), Wonderland (1.4 million), and Vanished into the Night (1.3 million)

Maharaja slips to 5th spot

Maharaja has received rave reviews and is a major success on Netflix. The action thriller has registered 2.6 million views. Last week, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer witnessed 3.6 million views, so viewership has dipped almost 27%. But the film is in its fourth week, so these numbers are still great!

With an upward trend and the same number of views, Mr & Mrs Mahi is now in the fourth spot and has replaced Maharaja.

Savi dominates at #2

Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Savi is currently dominating other Indian films with #2 rank in the list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix between the July 29-August 4, 2024 period. It has accumulated 3.9 million views, which is 50% higher than both Maharaja and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting OTT verdicts!

Must Read: Box Office: Chennai Express With 143% Higher Collections Than 3 Idiots Scored The Highest Bollywood Paid-Previews Ever, Will Stree 2 Recreate History After 11 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News