Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered a lot of interest, and after a much bumpy ride, the season hosted by Anil Kapoor has managed to destroy the viewership of Salman Khan‘s season by a good margin! This might be because of the contestants of season 3 that garnered better interest among the viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Verdict

In six weeks, Anil Kapoor’s season has managed to earn a whopping 53.1 million views. These views include only the episodes and Weekend Ka Vaar viewership and the viewership of the live episodes might be much higher.

While the total viewership estimates, including the live sessions of Bigg Boss OTT 3, have yet not arrived, we have figured out the data for all the episodes and Weekend Ka Vaar, documented from weekly Ormax reports, which, put together, beat Salman Khan’s season 2 and Karan Johar‘s season 1 by huge margins.

Bigg Boss OTT 1 Total Views

Anil Kapoor‘s season has earned 48 million more views than Karan Johar’s season, which could garner close to 11.2 million views. The show started airing on August 9 and ended after a six-week run.

Here is the weekly breakdown of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar.

Week 1: 1.9 Million Views

Week 2: 1.8 Million Views

Week 3: < 2 Million Views

Week 4: 2.2 Million Views

Week 5: 1.8 Million Views

Week 6: <1.5 Million Views

Total – 11.2 Million Views

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Views

Anil Kapoor’s third season garnered 21% higher views than Salman Khan’s season when we take into account the viewership of the first six weeks. Since BB OTT 2 ran for 8 weeks plus an extended finale, it has garnered more views technically, but with fair comparisons, Anil Kapoor’s season fared much higher.

Here is the weekly breakdown of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan.

Opening Weekend: 2.4 Million Views

Week 1: 6.8 Million Views

Week 2: 6.2 Million Views

Week 3: 6 Million Views

Week 4: 7.2 Million Views

Week 5: 7.8 Million Views

Week 6: 7.5 Million Views

Total: 43.8 Million Views

Week 7: 7.8 Million Views

Week 8: 7.3 Million Views

Finale Weekend: 8.7 Million Views

Total: 67.7 Million Views

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Viewership

Anil Kapoor’s season ran for three weeks and destroyed the viewership records of the two previous seasons. Sana Makbul emerged the winner beating Naezy and Ranvir Shorey in the grand finale.

Here is the weekly breakdown of Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Opening Weekend: 5.3 Million Views

Week 1: 8.8 Million Views

Week 2: 7.9 Million Views

Week 3: 8.4 Million Views

Week 4: 7.3 Million Views

Week 5: 7.9 Million Views

Week 6: 7.5 Million Views

Total: 53.1 Million Views

