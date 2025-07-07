Nitesh Tiwari has pulled off possibly the biggest casting coup for his epic, Ramayana. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sunny Deol, it also stars renowned TV actors like Ravi Dubey. Even Arun Govil and Mohit Raina are a part of the most expensive Indian film. But do you know who among Ramayana’s Ram and ‘Mahadev’ Mohit Raina made a higher fortune from their mythological serial? Scroll below for a detailed breakdown.

‘Ram’ Arun Govil’s salary for Ramayana

Arun Govil won hearts for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which aired on Doordarshan in 1987. According to online reports, he was paid Rs 51,000 per episode.

The TV series had almost 81 episodes, meaning Arun Govil earned around 40 lakhs from the iconic series, which co-starred Dipika Chikhlia.

Mohit Raina’s salary for Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev

Mohit Raina became one of the highest-paid actors on Television, following his stint in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev. But when the show started, his salary was only Rs 1 lakh per episode. There were reportedly some hikes over the years, considering the rising popularity, but not considerable enough.

Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev reportedly aired from December 2011 to December 2014. It had approximately 820 episodes. Even if one considers a sum of Rs 1 lakh/ episode, Mohit Raina took home approximately INR 8.2 crores.

Who made more on Television – Arun Govil or Mohit Raina?

Visibly, Mohit Raina minted almost 1950% higher moolah than Arun Govil through his mythological Television series. However, it must be noted that both actors are doing pretty well with a considerable remuneration hike over the years.

Arun Govil reportedly charged 50 lakhs for his role in OMG 2. Mohit Raina, on the other hand, makes 10 lakhs per month from his TV and movie stints and other brand endorsements.

Both the big names on Television will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana. Govil will play Dasharatha, the father of Lord Ram. On the other hand, Raina will return to his iconic character Mahadeva aka Lord Shiva for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic.

