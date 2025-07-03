Nitesh Tiwari has given us the first glimpse into his world of Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will be locking horns as Ram and Ravana, respectively, and the anticipation is sky-high. Within the first 12 hours, Namit Malhotra’s production is close to surpassing the views of Raid 2. But will it emerge as the most-viewed Bollywood teaser in the first 24 hours on YouTube? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ramayana: The Introduction views on YouTube (12 hours)

The Ramayana teaser was unveiled around 12:30 PM on YouTube on July 3, 2025. Within the first 12 hours, it has garnered a whopping 6.34 million views. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is now only 1.66 million away from beating the viewership of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which garnered 8 million views in the first 24 hours.

The buzz is immense! Fans are going gaga over the visual spectacle that Nitesh Tiwari has created. Along with the exciting looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the VFX, the background music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer is grabbing the limelight. All in all, the Ramayana teaser is a hit!

Will it become the most-viewed Bollywood teaser of all time (first 24 hours)?

Currently, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is the most-viewed Bollywood teaser within the first 24 hours of YouTube, with a whopping viewership of 41.6 million. In order to achieve that feat, Ramayana will have to showcase growth of 556% in the next 12 hours!

Check out the most viewed Bollywood teasers on YouTube within 24 hours:

Sikandar Teaser 1 – 41.6 million Dunki – 36.8 million Maidaan – 29.5 million Sikandar Teaser 2 – 24 million War 2 – 23.47 million Fighter – 23.1 million Animal – 22.6 million Bharat – 21.5 million Kalank – 20 million Sanju – 19.1 million

More about Ramayana

The star cast also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil, among others. Nitesh Tiwari has divided his vision into two installments. The first part of Ramayana will be released on Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive on Diwali 2027.

