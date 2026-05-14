Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, is one of the biggest Indian releases of 2026. It is scheduled to release this Diwali, but the specific date hasn’t been announced. Considering the strong star cast and the talk about the grand canvas it has been shot on, the pre-release buzz is already high, and whenever it releases, it has the potential to break records. But will it be able to break Tollywood’s streak of record openers at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Tollywood dominates at the Indian box office with back-to-back record openers

In the last few years, especially after the Baahubali franchise, Tollywood has emerged as a strong force. For those who don’t know, Prabhas-led Baahubali 2 was the first 100 crore net in India, earning a historic 121 crore net on day 1 in 2017. This record remained unbeaten for four years, and finally, in 2022, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR broke it, pulling off a record opening by earning 133 crore net.

The record of RRR was broken in 2024, with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 minting a mind-blowing 174.9 crore net on day 1 (including paid premieres). All three of these movies are from Tollywood, which clearly shows the industry’s dominance in terms of record-breaking openings at the Indian box office.

Ramayana can break Tollywood’s streak of record openers

On Diwali 2026, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Ramayana, is hitting theaters in dubbed versions, in addition to the original Hindi version. Since the appeal of the film’s subject isn’t limited to the Hindi belt, it is enjoying good buzz pan-India. Mounted on a huge scale, the magnum opus is expected to see a record-breaking start at the Indian box office.

With Ramayana, Bollywood has a chance of breaking Tollywood’s streak of delivering record openings at the Indian box office. To do so, the film must beat Pushpa 2, which is currently the biggest opener in India. Surpassing Pushpa 2’s 174.9 crore net might seem like a big task, but with a grand release, blockbuster ticket rates, and paid premieres, it could be achieved. In fact, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has the potential to become the first 200 crore net opener at the Indian box office. Let’s see if it pulls it off!

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