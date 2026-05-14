Kriti Sanon is on a roll with back-to-back three successful films: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Tere Ishk Mein. In the post-COVID era, she struggled a lot, but eventually, she found her form. Amid this, she has already gone past the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office post-pandemic, and now, with Cocktail 2, she will comfortably go past the 1100 crore milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kriti Sanon grossed over 1000 crore in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Kriti has been a part of eight theatrical releases so far. It started with a biggie, Bachchhan Paandey, which underperformed, earning 73.29 crore globally. It was followed by Bhediya, which grossed 91.19 crore. Shehzada was a disappointing affair, earning only 48.35 crore worldwide. Her fourth release, Adipurush, was a disaster but still grossed 390.01 crore. It was followed by another disaster, Ganapath, which earned a dismal 13.12 crore.

After a poor run, Kriti Sanon tasted her first success in the post-COVID era with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which grossed 140.41 crore. It was followed by Crew, which scored 161.2 crore. Her last release, Tere Ishk Mein, did well by earning 164 crore. Overall, the actress grossed a good 1081.57 crore at the worldwide box office post-COVID.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Kriti’s post-COVID releases:

Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore

Bhediya – 91.19 crore

Shehzada – 48.35 crore

Adipurush – 390.01 crore

Ganapath – 13.12 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 140.41 crore

Crew – 161.2 crore

Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crore

Total – 1081.57 crore

All set to hit the 1100 crore mark with Cocktail 2!

As we can see, Kriti Sanon has comfortably crossed the 1000 crore mark globally in the post-COVID era and needs only 18.43 crore more to reach the 1100 crore mark. With her upcoming biggie, Cocktail 2, enjoying a decent pre-release buzz, the milestone is expected to be reached on the opening day itself.

Considering the potential of Cocktail 2, Kriti is likely to cross the 1200 crore milestone with the film, and don’t be surprised if she hits the 1300 mark, too.

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