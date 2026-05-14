Christopher Nolan is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Right from his early films like Memento, Insomnia, and The Prestige to his previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning auteur is geared up for his next movie, The Odyssey. The fantasy action film is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026. The filmâ€™s star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Christopher Nolan has previously collaborated with Matt Damon in two films, Interstellar & Oppenheimer, and itâ€™s his second film with Robert Pattinson. Earlier, the two worked together in the 2020 sci-fi action thriller, Tenet. While it remains to be seen how The Odyssey actually performs at the box office, let us take a look at how much it would need to earn worldwide to take the Christopher Nolan-Robert Pattinson collaboration beyond the $1 billion worldwide mark.

Now, letâ€™s first take a look at how Tenet performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Tenet – Box Office Summary

North America: $58.5 million

International: $306.8 million

Worldwide: $365.3 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Tenetâ€™s box office performance may have suffered as it was released during the pandemic. Despite a 70% Rotten Tomatoes criticsâ€™ score and 76% audience score, it grossed $365.3 million and could not break even at the box office relative to its estimated $205 million budget.

For Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson’s films to cross the $1 billion worldwide milestone together, The Odyssey would need to earn at least $634.7 million globally.

In the current theatrical landscape, surpassing the $600 million mark is no mean feat by any standard. Moreover, the film is being released just two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so it may have to capitalize on this two-week theatrical run to maximize its revenue.

That said, Christopher Nolan is in terrific form, as his last film, Oppenheimer, grossed a staggering $975.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Moreover, with the filmâ€™s star-studded cast, surpassing the $600 million mark and closing the $634.7 million gap for the Christopher Nolan-Robert Pattinson team-up to reach the $1 billion milestone appears to be a realistic target for The Odyssey. However, the final verdict should become clear after its theatrical release on July 17.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

In the action fantasy film, Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, a battle-hardened Greek hero struggling to return home after the Trojan War. His long journey is filled with monsters, gods, and moral dilemmas, while his family waits years for his return, unsure whether he is even alive.

The Odyssey – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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