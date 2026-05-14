The Sheep Detectives, starring Hugh Jackman, is having a modest run at the box office. The movie is chasing the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, at the domestic box office, it is on track to beat the indie horror hit Undertone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Hugh Jackman starrer earned at the box office in North America?

The family movie is trying its best to keep up at the box office against the giants. It has collected $1.8 million on its first discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. It exploded at the domestic box office on its first Tuesday, jumping 66.3% from Monday. Amazon MGM’s PG-rated film ranks 4th at the domestic box office. In five days, it has reached $18 million in North American box-office cume.

Set to beat Undertone at the domestic box office

The indie horror Undertone was released in theaters earlier this year and made headlines for earning massive returns on its micro-budget at the box office. According to reports, Undertone was made on a budget of $0.5 million and grossed $19.97 million at the domestic box office. Therefore, it earned almost 40 times its micro-production cost. The Sheep Detectives is less than $2 million away from surpassing the indie horror hit Undertone.

The Sheep Detectives at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Sheep Detectives collected $11.9 million at the international box office this weekend when it opened in the theaters. Allied to the $18.0 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection has hit $29.9 million. It is tracking the $50 million mark worldwide, and it might be achieved this weekend.

What is the film about?

The film follows a shepherd who reads aloud a murder mystery, pretending his sheep can understand. When he is found dead, the sheep realize at once that it was a murder, and they think they know everything about how to go about solving it. The Sheep Detectives was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $18.0 million

International – $11.9 million

Worldwide – $29.9 million

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