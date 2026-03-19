The supernatural horror movie Undertone is nearing the end of its first week in theaters. The low-budget film helmed by Ian Tuason currently has a 74% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.3/10 user rating on IMDb. Carrying an intriguing tagline, “The scariest movie you’ll ever hear,” the A24 horror film earned an impressive $4.4 million on its opening day across 2,570 North American theaters and added another $2.9 million on Saturday and $2 million on Sunday.

This has brought its domestic tally to $9.3 million, slightly above its projected domestic opening of $7 million. As of now, it already ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing releases of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. However, the film is expected to be released in overseas markets next month. Now, the question is how much Undertone needs to earn worldwide at the box office to reach its theatrical break-even point relative to its budget. Let’s break down the numbers.

Undertone – Budget & Break-Even Point

The horror movie was made on a very small estimated budget of $0.5 million. This suggests it needed to earn around $1.25 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point, as per the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. Based on these numbers and calculations, Undertone has surpassed that mark and has already generated an estimated box-office surplus of approximately $8 million above its theatrical break-even point. It now remains to be seen how much additional box office profit it can generate from here.

Undertone – Plot & Cast

Directed by Ian Tuason, Undertone follows Evy, a paranormal podcast host who returns to her childhood home to care for her ailing mother. Soon, she begins receiving unsettling audio recordings that appear to carry a sinister presence, pulling her into a chilling mystery connected to her past and a terrifying supernatural threat. It stars Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, and Michèle Duquet.

Undertone – Official Trailer

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