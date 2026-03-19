Emerald Fennell’s big-screen adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic novel Wuthering Heights is nearing the end of its fifth week in theaters. Although the North American box office is currently being dominated by newer releases like Hoppers, Reminders of Him, GOAT, and Scream 7, the steamy romantic drama continues to post solid numbers. Over the March 13-15 weekend, it earned $1.7 million domestically, followed by $0.2 million on Monday and $0.3 million on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to $82.4 million.

Combined with its $144.4 million international haul, the film’s worldwide earnings now stand at $226.8 million. As a result, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing release of 2026, trailing only the Chinese sports comedy Pegasus 3, which has earned $599.3 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

As it continues its theatrical run, Wuthering Heights is now inching closer to the worldwide total of an often-overlooked and immensely relevant sci-fi film directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. We’re talking about the 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Here’s a look at how much more it needs to earn to surpass the AI-centric film at the global box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. A.I. Artificial Intelligence – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $82.4 million

International: $144.4 million

Worldwide: $226.8 million

A.I. Artificial Intelligence – Box Office Summary

North America: $78.6 million

International: $157.3 million

Worldwide: $235.9 million

What the Numbers Indicate

Despite trailing A.I. Artificial Intelligence by $9.1 million worldwide, Wuthering Heights has already outgrossed the Steven Spielberg-directed film domestically, suggesting stronger earnings in North America. However, A.I. still holds the edge internationally, which is why it has a higher global total. At this stage, Wuthering Heights appears well-positioned to overtake A.I. Artificial Intelligence globally if it shows even modest box-office momentum in the coming days. However, the final verdict should be clear in the next few weeks.

Wuthering Heights: Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

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