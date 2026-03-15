Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg is widely regarded as one of the most influential and accomplished directors in cinematic history. Over the decades, he has delivered numerous iconic films, from blockbuster hits like E.T. the Extra‑Terrestrial, Indiana Jones films, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List to more recent critically acclaimed works such as West Side Story and The Fabelmans. With a career spanning more than five decades, he has built an extraordinary legacy at the global box office. Here’s a look at the ten highest-grossing films directed by Steven Spielberg at the worldwide box office and where you can currently stream them online in the U.S.

1. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $482.4 million

$482.4 million Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent

Plot: During World War II, a group of U.S. soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) is sent on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines. Their task is to find and bring home Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in the war.

2. Jurassic Park (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $1.103 billion

$1.103 billion Where to Watch: Fubo TV & Prime Video – Rent

Plot: The adventure survival thriller follows two paleontologists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern) and a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum), who are invited by an affluent industrialist (Richard Attenborough) to take a tour of a theme park full of cloned dinosaurs. But the situation takes a deadly turn when the trio and John’s grandchildren get trapped inside the park after a power breakdown, with the ferocious creatures on the loose.

3. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $474.2 million

$474.2 million Where to Watch: Disney+ & Paramount+

Plot: Legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones sets out to find the Holy Grail after his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), disappears while searching for it. As he follows the clues across Europe, he must outsmart dangerous enemies and rescue his father before the powerful relic falls into the wrong hands.

4. Jaws (1975)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Worldwide Earnings: $490.7 million

$490.7 million Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent

Plot: The creature-horror film centers on a dangerous great white shark that terrifies the peaceful seaside community of Amity. With tourism at risk and lives at stake, the town’s chief of police, a young marine biologist, and an experienced hunter join forces to get rid of the killer creature.

5. E.T. the Extra‑Terrestrial (1982)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Worldwide Earnings: $797.3 million

$797.3 million Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent

Plot: After a friendly alien is accidentally left behind on Earth, a boy named Elliott befriends him. As their bond grows, Elliott and his siblings try to keep the extraterrestrial being hidden while helping him contact his home planet before government authorities capture him.

6. Ready Player One (2018)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Worldwide Earnings: $607.9 million

$607.9 million Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent

Plot: In a future where people escape reality through a virtual world called the OASIS, a teenager named Wade Watts joins a contest to find hidden clues left by its creator. The winner will gain control of the OASIS, but powerful rivals will do anything to stop him.

7. The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Worldwide Earnings: $374 million

$374 million Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent

Plot: Young reporter Tintin buys a model ship that hides an important clue to a long-lost treasure. With the help of Captain Haddock and his loyal dog Snowy, he undertakes a thrilling adventure to uncover the secret while staying ahead of criminals searching for the same treasure.

8. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $618.6 million

$618.6 million Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV+ – Rent

Plot: The sequel follows a team led by Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) as they are sent to a second dinosaur island, Isla Sorna, to study the incredible prehistoric creatures. But things do not go as planned when the deadly creatures fight to reclaim their territory.

9. War of the Worlds (2005)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Worldwide Earnings: $603.9 million

$603.9 million Where to Watch: Paramount+

Plot: When giant alien machines emerge and begin destroying cities, a dockworker (Tom Cruise) must protect his two children. As the invasion spreads and people panic, he tries to keep his family safe while trying to escape the destruction around them.

10. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Worldwide Earnings: $786.6 million

$786.6 million Where to Watch: Disney+ & Paramount+

Plot: During the Cold War, legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) teams up with a young biker to find a mysterious crystal skull connected to an ancient civilization. Their search leads them deep into South America, where they face dangerous Soviet agents who intend to use the skull’s mysterious power.

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