Sam Raimi, who rose to fame after directing the iconic 1981 supernatural horror film The Evil Dead and later the Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s, is back with his latest directorial venture, Send Help. The survival horror film is receiving strong praise from both critics and moviegoers. At the box office, the veteran filmmaker has delivered several major hits over the years.

But did you know that it wasn’t Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, James Cameron’s Titanic, or any of the Avengers films that first crossed the $100 million mark in an opening weekend in North America? Instead, one Sam Raimi-directed feature holds that distinction.

The First Film To Cross $100 Million Domestically In Its Opening Weekend

Let’s first check out the top five highest-grossing films at the domestic box office that Sam Raimi has directed so far.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): $411.3 million

Spider-Man (2002): $408.5 million

Spider-Man 2 (2004): $375.1 million

Spider-Man 3 (2007): $336.5 million

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013): $234.9 million

Based on these figures, the Doctor Strange sequel stands as the highest-grossing film in Sam Raimi’s directorial filmography at the domestic box office. However, it was not the first movie to cross the $100 million mark at the North American box office in its opening weekend.

That historic honor belongs to Spider-Man (2002), starring Tobey Maguire. According to History.com, the superhero film, which was released on Friday, May 3, 2002, became the first movie ever to surpass $100 million in North America in a single opening weekend by Sunday, May 5, 2002.

Spider-Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $408.5 million

International: $402.4 million

Worldwide: $810.9 million

Spider-Man Plot & Where to Watch

Spider-Man follows Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), a shy high school student whose life suddenly takes a turn after a genetically altered spider bite grants him superhuman powers. As he learns that with great power comes great responsibility, Peter accepts his destiny as the web-slinging superhero while facing the deadly Green Goblin threatening New York City. The film also features Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco in pivotal roles.

Spider-Man is currently available to stream in the U.S. on Disney+ and Hulu.

Spider-Man – Official Trailer

