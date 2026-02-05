Veteran filmmaker Sam Raimi, best known for the Tobey Maguire-starrer Spider-Man trilogy, is back with his latest directorial effort – the survival horror film, Send Help. Backed by strong critical acclaim, already being hailed as one of Sam Raimi’s finest works, the film has made a decent start at the box office, earning $23 million in its five-day North American run and reaching a worldwide total of $31.1 million.

Beyond his cult horror roots, Sam Raimi has also helmed major studio projects, including Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). The question now is how Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, has resonated with audiences.

That can be determined by its IMDb ratings. To put things in perspective, we can also explore where its IMDb rating places it among Raimi’s last five theatrical releases.

Send Help vs. Sam Raimi’s Last Five Films – IMDb Ratings Comparison

At the time of writing, Send Help holds a strong IMDb user rating of 7.2/10, indicating a positive audience response. To put that figure into context, here’s how the survival horror compares with Sam Raimi’s last five theatrical releases on the platform:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): 6.9/10 Oz the Great and Powerful (2013): 6.3/10 Drag Me to Hell (2009): 6.6/10 Spider-Man 3 (2007): 6.3/10 Spider-Man 2 (2004): 7.5/10

With a current 7.2/10 rating, Send Help ranks as Sam Raimi’s second-highest-rated theatrical release of the past two decades, trailing only Spider-Man 2. It comfortably outperforms several of his big-budget studio projects, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Oz the Great and Powerful, suggesting that audiences have responded more favorably to Sam Raimi’s directorial return.

The rating also places Send Help above the fan favorite horror Drag Me to Hell, highlighting how the filmmaker’s latest survival horror resonates strongly with modern IMDb users.

Send Help – Plot & Lead Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated and disgruntled employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

