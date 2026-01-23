Rachel McAdams is among the most prominent names in Hollywood. She has effortlessly carved out a unique space for herself in the industry through some remarkable roles. She is widely celebrated for her emotionally rich performances in The Notebook and About Time.

The popular actress has also excelled in other genres, like comedies and large-scale commercial blockbusters. She has also been part of some of Hollywood’s biggest global hits. Here are McAdams’ top five highest-grossing movies to date, according to Box Office Mojo.

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Worldwide Gross : ~$955.8 million

: ~$955.8 million Release Date : May 6, 2022

: May 6, 2022 Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi IMDb Rating : 6.9

: 6.9 Where to Stream: Disney+

This Marvel Cinematic Universe movie opened doors to uncharted territories in the Dr. Strange timeline. Rachel McAdams played Dr. Christine Palmer, a key emotional anchor for the protagonist, Stephen Strange.

This installment expanded her character across alternate universes, allowing her to explore different versions of Christine, from a compassionate doctor to a hardened multiverse survivor. The film was a blockbuster hit, grossing $955.8 million worldwide.

2. Doctor Strange

Worldwide Gross : ~$677.7 million

: ~$677.7 million Release Date : November 4, 2016

: November 4, 2016 Director : Scott Derrickson

: Scott Derrickson IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Where to Stream: Disney+

This installment was released before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which showcases the original story of Dr. Strange. In the film, Rachel McAdams plays the character of Dr. Christine Palmer, who is a skilled surgeon and a former love interest of Stephen Strange. In the story, McAdams brings warmth, realism, and some grounded emotions.

The role humanizes the story and balances out heavy visuals and mystical themes. The movie was a massive financial success, grossing approximately $677.8 million globally.

3. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Worldwide Gross : ~$543.8 million

: ~$543.8 million Release Date : December 16, 2011

: December 16, 2011 Director : Guy Ritchie

: Guy Ritchie IMDb Rating : 7.4

: 7.4 Where to Stream: Max (HBO) / Rent or Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

This is a period mystery-action film directed by Guy Ritchie. It is the second installment of the 2009 release, Sherlock Holmes. Rachel McAdams plays the role of Irene Adler, a clever and mysterious woman who shares complex dynamics with Sherlock Holmes.

With limited screentime, her presence adds emotional tension in the narrative. The detective thriller was well received at the box office, grossing $543.8 million worldwide.

4. Sherlock Holmes

Worldwide Gross : ~$524 million

: ~$524 million Release Date : December 25, 2009

: December 25, 2009 Director : Guy Ritchie

: Guy Ritchie IMDb Rating : 7.5

: 7.5 Where to Stream: Max (HBO) / Rent or Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

This was the first film in the widely sought-after Sherlock Holmes franchise. In the movie, McAdams plays the character of Irene Adler, a woman who is at par with Sherlock Holmes in terms of intelligence and manipulation. Her intriguing chemistry with Robert Downey Jr. makes her a rare romantic and psychological equal to Holmes. The film was a commercial hit, grossing $524 million worldwide.

5. Wedding Crashers

Worldwide Gross : ~$288.5 million

: ~$288.5 million Release Date : July 15, 2005

: July 15, 2005 Director : David Dobkin

: David Dobkin IMDb Rating : 7.0

: 7.0 Where to Stream: Peacock / Rent or Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Deemed as one of the most iconic R-rated movies of the 2000s, the film played a vital role in Rachel McAdams’ rise to stardom. In the movie, she played Claire Cleary, the love interest of Owen Wilson’s character. Her character brought sincerity and charm to the plot, which was mainly dominated by outrageous humor. The film was a massive box-office success, grossing $288.5 million worldwide.

Rachel McAdams is among the most talented actresses in the industry, and her films reflect her ability to blend emotional sincerity with blockbuster appeal. From anchoring superhero spectacles to adding depth to action franchises, she consistently brings heart and intelligence to her roles. The actress will next be seen in the horror-thriller Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi.

