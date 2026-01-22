Book adaptations are not new. It has been a bulletproof formula to translate book readers into movie ticket buyers. 2025 ended with a book adaptation by storm, we are talking about Rachel Reid’s novel, Heated Rivalry. It has been confirmed by showrunner Jacob Tierney that the show’s next season will premiere in 2027. Now, that’s a bummer for the show’s die-hard fans.

But 2026 seems to be banking big on the book adaptation formula. There are multiple romance novels gearing up to bring their story to life. So here are 5 romance book adaptations you need to watch out for this year.

1. People We Meet on Vacation

Release Date : January 9, 2026

: January 9, 2026 Author : Emily Henry

: Emily Henry Director : Brett Haley

: Brett Haley Streaming On: Netflix

We have kick-started the year on a strong note with the book adaptation of Emily Henry’s People We Meet On Vacation. The story follows Poppy & Alex, whose journey begins with an expected road and they eventually become best friends. The two embark on vacations together every summer, but eventually, differences arise. The adaptation has already been released on Netflix and stars Tom Blythe and Emily Bader in lead roles.

2. Finding Her Edge

Release Date : January 22, 2026

: January 22, 2026 Author : Jennifer Iacopelli

: Jennifer Iacopelli Directors : Shamim Sarif and Jacqueline Pepall

: Shamim Sarif and Jacqueline Pepall Streaming On: Netflix

This YA novel is a modern twist to Jane Austen’s Persuasion and takes place in the world of ice skating. The story revolves around Adriana Russo, a gifted ice dancer who carries the burden of her family’s skating legacy. As Adriana pursues her dream of being part of the Junior Olympic Games, she finds herself stuck between a fake relationship and reconnecting with her first love.

3. An Offer From A Gentleman (Bridgerton Season 4)

Release Date : January 29, 2026

: January 29, 2026 Author : Julia Quinn

: Julia Quinn Showrunners : Chris Van Dusen and Jess Brownell

: Chris Van Dusen and Jess Brownell Streaming On: Netflix

Dearest gentle readers, Lady Whistledown’s arrival is only a few days away. The fourth installment of the hit Netflix show will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict. The season will be divided into two parts. Part 1 will be released on January 29, and Part 2 will be released on February 26, 2026. The plot of this highly anticipated season is loosely based on the story of Cinderella and will show Benedict in the pursuit of the lady in silver, somebody he bumps into at a masquerade ball.

4. Wuthering Heights

Release Date : February 14, 2026

: February 14, 2026 Author : Emily Brontë

: Emily Brontë Director : Emerald Fennell

: Emerald Fennell Streaming Info: NA

Wuthering Heights is the only novel published by English author Emily Brontë. Published in 1847 under the pen name Ellis Bell, the book has gained cult classic status for its complex, emotional, and passionate love story. Now in 2026, the book has been brought to life by director Emerald Fennell under Warner Bros Pictures. This latest adaptation features Euphoria fame Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw.

5. Reminders of Him

Release Date : March 13, 2026

: March 13, 2026 Author : Colleen Hoover

: Colleen Hoover Director : Vanessa Caswill

: Vanessa Caswill Streaming Info: NA

This is the second Colleen Hoover novel that will soon come to life after It Ends With Us. This 2026 film follows the story of Kenna, who makes a grave mistake during a journey that kills her boyfriend in the resulting car crash and sends her to prison. Seven years later, she comes back to her hometown, Wyoming, in the hopes of reuniting with her daughter, whom she had with her late boyfriend. But this reunion does not go as planned. Kenna ends up meeting former NFL player and bar owner Ledger. A romance soon blooms, but an unexpected twist changes the trajectory of their story.

