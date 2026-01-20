Daniel Radcliffe may always be associated with Harry Potter in the minds of many fans, but his post-Hogwarts career has been anything but predictable. From offbeat indie films to dark comedies, the actor has consistently chosen roles that push him far away from the boy wizard image. One of his most underrated projects is a television series that blends absurd comedy with surprisingly meaningful life lessons.

Miracle Workers: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Miracle Workers is a comedy anthology series that premiered in 2019 and is based on the book What in God’s Name by Simon Rich. The show stars Daniel Radcliffe alongside Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Each season presents a completely new story, setting, and set of characters, while keeping the same core cast.

In its first season, Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level employee in Heaven’s bureaucracy, where prayers are processed like customer service tickets. God, portrayed by Steve Buscemi, is tired of humanity and plans to destroy Earth unless two angels can make an unlikely couple fall in love. The absurd premise sets the tone for a show that mixes ridiculous humor with thoughtful reflections on faith, purpose, and human connection.

Radcliffe’s performance in Miracle Workers highlights his talent for physical comedy, as this series allows him to fully embrace awkwardness and satire. Across multiple seasons, he transforms into wildly different characters, including a medieval peasant, a Western outlaw, and a post-apocalyptic survivor. The series not only gave Radcliffe a space to try new roles but also gave him a new identity as an actor.

Why Should You Watch Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers?

What sets Miracle Workers apart from typical sitcoms is its balance of chaos and sincerity. The jokes range from dry one-liners to full-blown surreal scenarios, but beneath the comedy, each season explores deeper themes like free will, love, survival, and the meaning of a good life. The anthology format also makes it easy for new viewers to jump in at any season, as each one tells a complete and self-contained story. This keeps the series fresh and unpredictable.

If you enjoy comedies that make you laugh while also giving you something to think about, Miracle Workers is a hidden gem. It showcases Daniel Radcliffe at his most playful and experimental, proving once again that he is far more than just a former child star. For fans looking to see a different side of the actor, this series offers a perfect mix of absurd entertainment and surprisingly heartfelt storytelling. The official network for the release of the television series was TBS.

Where To Watch Miracle Workers?

The official network for the release of the television series Miracle Workers was TBS. As per multiple published reports, in the US, the series can be viewed on Prime Video or Apple TV. However, there are no free options to stream it, as it may require a subscription or a rental, or a purchase.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Sophie Turner Movies: From X-Men: Apocalypse To Dark Phoenix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News