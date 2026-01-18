Sophie Turner became an international star after her spectacular performance as Sansa Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. Her fame continued to rise after the series ended, thanks to her work in major feature films and blockbuster franchises, spanning multiple genres, from superhero adventures to festival movies.

The box-office returns have been relatively modest for most of her projects. However, she did star in X-Men: Apocalypse, which grossed almost half a billion dollars. Here, we have listed her top 5 highest-grossing films to date, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. X-Men: Apocalypse

Worldwide Gross: ~$543.9 million

~$543.9 million Release Date: May 27, 2016

May 27, 2016 Director: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer IMDb rating: 6.8

6.8 Where to Stream (USA): Disney+ | Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Turner got her breakthrough role on the silver screen in X-Men: Apocalypse. The superhero action film was released in 2016 and directed by Bryan Singer. Sophie Turner played Jean Grey, an evolving mutant whose powers are tested against the powerful villain Apocalypse. The film was a massive box-office hit and remains her most financially successful movie, with global gross earnings of $543.9 million.

2. Dark Phoenix

Worldwide Gross: ~$252.4 million

~$252.4 million Release Date: June 7, 2019

June 7, 2019 Director: Simon Kinberg

Simon Kinberg IMDb Rating: 5.7

5.7 Where to Stream (USA): Disney+ | Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Actress Sophie Turner reprised her role as Jean Grey, aka Phoenix, in the 2019 film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The story focuses on Jean’s struggle with the cosmic power that threatened her identity and the team. The movie performed well at the box office, grossing approximately $252.4 million worldwide.

3. Barely Lethal

Worldwide Gross: ~$0.93 million

~$0.93 million Release Date: April 23, 2015

April 23, 2015 Director: Kyle Newman

Kyle Newman IMDb rating: 5.4

5.4 Where to Stream (USA): Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The action-comedy film was released in 2015 and directed by Kyle Newman. In the teen action film, Turner plays Heather, also known as Agent 84. Heather is the protagonist’s primary rival in the movie. The film’s theatrical run was limited, and it is among the few of her movies that saw wider release.

4. Trust

Worldwide Gross: ~$368,000

~$368,000 Release Date: August 22, 2025

August 22, 2025 Director: Carlson Young

Carlson Young IMDb Rating: 3.8

3.8 Where to Stream (USA): Digital Rent/Buy (e.g., Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV)

It is a psychological thriller released in 2025. In the film, Turner plays a Hollywood actress navigating betrayal, isolation, and survival after a fateful encounter at a remote retreat. The box office collection for the flick was poor, but it marked the actress’s most prominent lead role after a franchise stint. The film also helped her showcase her talents as a drama actress. The film’s global gross collection was $368,000.

5. Time Freak

Worldwide Gross: Limited reporting

Limited reporting Release Date: November 9, 2018

November 9, 2018 Director: Andrew Bowler

Andrew Bowler IMDb rating: –

– Where to Stream (USA): Rent/Buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

This is a romantic sci-fi indie comedy flick that follows the life of a physics student who invents a time machine to mend his relationship. Turner played a key supporting role, and her character added personality and depth to the storyline. The film reportedly grossed around $467,705 worldwide and is among her most widely distributed movies.

These movies of the Game of Thrones star reflect a career that equally balances global blockbusters and small, character-driven projects. The actress was last seen in the ITV drama Joan. Her upcoming projects include Amazon’s new Tomb Raider series, Steal, and The Dreadful.

