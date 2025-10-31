There is a lot of excitement over the costume parties with spooky music during the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween couple costumes, fans look forward to seeing the couple costumes of Hollywood celebrities for inspiration every year. Over the years, numerous stars have impressed everyone with their creative and imaginative outfits, which have gone viral among fans.

From Beyoncé to Sophie Turner, numerous stars have worn head-turning Halloween outfits over the years. Here is a look back at the top 3 fabulous Hollywood celebrity couples’ Halloween costumes, which turned the spooky festival into a love affair!

1. Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas – Morticia & Gomez Addams

Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner and her former husband Joe Jonas nailed the spooky couple look for Halloween of 2018. The couple rocked the looks of Gomez and Morticia Addams from the famous cartoon show The Addams Family. Sophie was a stunner in a black full-length gown and dark makeup, while Joe Jonas carried the charm of Gomez with his signature pinstripe suit and slicked-back hair.

He also placed a floating hand called “Thing” on his shoulder. Turner added a more realistic aspect to her character when she cut the tops off a bouquet of roses as she walked alongside Jonas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

2. Beyoncé & Jay-Z – Barbie & Ken

Barbie has always been young girls’ favorite because of her pretty looks, shiny jewels, cute dresses, and other stylish accessories. Hence, when Beyoncé decided to take up the look of Barbie, it was worth watching her dolled up.

For Halloween 2016, the singing sensation and her husband, Jay-Z, put their own spin on the look of Barbie and Ken. The musician looked astounding in a black and white striped dress and high ponytail. Jay-Z also looked prim in a black tux.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Langille (@matthewlangille)

3. Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum – Sally & Jack Skellington

For Halloween 2017, the Hollywood stars decided to bring the characters of the horror film The Nightmare Before Christmas to life. Jenna Dewan looked fabulous as Sally, wearing a patchwork dress with a bright red hair wig.

Channing Tatum also matched her charisma with his pinstripe suit and skeletal-themed makeup as he embodied the character of Jack Skellington. The couple’s costumes were surely on point and are deemed as one of the most iconic movie-based costumes to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan)

Make these striking celebrity couple costumes your inspiration for this Halloween. Their creativity and fun looks are definitely style statements, which set major costume goals every year. These stars prove with their spooky looks that Halloween is all about imagination, fashion, and a pinch of romantic magic.

