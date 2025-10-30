Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America in the MCU, has entered a new phase of parenthood as he and his wife, Alba Baptista, have welcomed their first child, according to reports. For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot in 2023 after privately dating in 2022. Before getting married, they went public, leaving everyone in shock. While they are enjoying this newness, let’s take a look at their combined net worth to know how much fortune they have.

Chris Evans’ Net Worth 2025

Chris Evans has an elaborate acting career in Hollywood. From featuring in movies like Captain America, Avengers, and Gifted, as well as other notable projects, he has consistently proven his mettle in acting. According to Celebrity Net Worth (via Primetimer), the actor has a substantial fortune. As of 2025, his estimated net worth stands at $110 million. He was listed as one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evans (@teamcevans)

Alba Baptista’s Net Worth 2025

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress, born in Lisbon. She made her debut with a short film named Miami, but gained massive recognition after featuring in the Netflix series Warrior Nun. Soon after that, she started hitting headlines for her dating rumors with Chris Evans. In 2023, she got married, and now she has become a mother. However, as of 2025, based on RealityTea reports, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her income flow comes from her acting gigs, which include short films, feature films, and television shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🪐 (@alba.baptista)

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista’s Combined Net Worth 2025

Although Alba doesn’t have a career like Chris Evans, the Portuguese actress is known for her own unique perks. Combining both of their fortunes, the couple’s net worth stands at $112 million, which is huge. Chris Evans’ income flow comes from the film salaries, from which he reportedly takes around $15 to $20 million. Apart from that, his production house and brand endorsement deals also generate additional income. He has an additional income source from his real estate holdings. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Captain America actor bought the Hollywood Hills home in 2013 for $3.52 million. Now, based on reports, Evans has listed the house for $6.99 million.

On the other hand, not much is known about Alba’s detailed earnings, but there’s a rumor that the actress wants to become a film producer. As the duo enjoys a new phase in their lives, this net worth adds a lot of flair to their upcoming future with their baby.

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, just had their first baby! Records indicate they welcomed their first child Saturday in Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/WyiSCAOTPg — 𝓕avs (@favspopculture) October 28, 2025

Chris always wanted to have kids and a family, and now he is officially a dad. However, neither of them has opened up about it yet. However, their baby arrived on Saturday in Massachusetts. As per a People report, the couple has named their kid Alma Grace Baptista Evans. An insider shared, “They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby.” Well, congratulations to the couple.

