Hollywood is getting ready for its biggest celebration as the 98th Academy Awards, aka the Oscars, are set to celebrate the biggest achievements in cinema. Fans around the world are excited to see the red carpet looks, award winners, and the star-studded performances at the event.

The 2026 Oscars will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The main ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, but fans can catch live red carpet coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. For those wanting extra coverage of the glitz and glamour, E! Network will begin its special red carpet show at 4 p.m. ET. Viewers can also watch the event live on ABC or stream it via Hulu from the comfort of their homes.

Who Is Hosting The 2026 Oscars?

For the second consecutive year, Conan O’Brien will host the Oscars. The comedian made his hosting debut at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025 and received praise for his humor, warmth, and ability to make the ceremony memorable. Academy CEO Bill Kramer echoed the sentiment, calling Conan “the perfect host” for skillfully blending “humor, warmth, and reverence” throughout the evening.

Who Will Present The Awards?

The 2026 Oscars will feature multiple celebrity presenters. Confirmed names include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph. Following tradition, last year’s acting award winners, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, and Zoe Saldaña, will return to present this year’s acting awards.

Who Are The Nominees?

This year, 20 actors and actresses have been nominated across different acting categories. For the Best Actor category, nominees are Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Renate Reinave, and Rose Byrne are nominated in the Best Actress category.

For Best Supporting Actor, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo, Sean Penn, and Stellan Skarsgård stand as nominees. And for the Best Supporting Actress award, Wunmi Mosaku, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, and Teyana Taylor are nominated.

Timothée Chalamet has made history this year as the youngest actor to receive three Best Actor nominations, surpassing Marlon Brando’s 1954 record. Meanwhile, the film Sinners leads with a record-breaking 16 nominations, becoming the most nominated movie of all time.

The Best Picture category includes Sinners, Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams.

Who Will Perform At The Oscars?

For the first time in recent years, the Oscars will feature live musical performances from the Best Original Song nominees.

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters will be performed by Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna, and I Lied to You from Sinners will be sung by Miles Caton, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other nominated songs, including Diane Warren’s Dear Me, Nicholas Pike’s Sweet Dreams of Joy, and Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner’s Train Dreams, will be introduced with special segments rather than full performances.

Oscar executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, and producer Taryn Hurd highlighted in a letter sent to the 2026 Oscar music nominees that these two chosen songs “have played a defining role in their global cultural impact and audience connection this year.”

Where To Watch The Oscars?

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and Hulu on March 15, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The show is expected to run for over three hours, featuring award presentations, live performances, and memorable red-carpet moments.

With Hollywood stars, groundbreaking performances, and a celebration of cinematic excellence, the 2026 Oscars promise to be a night full of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments for fans around the world.

