Fresh off her Golden Globe win for Best Female Actor (Drama), Jessie Buckley has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about stars of the year. In Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, she delivers an intense and heartrending performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife – a role that has instantly positioned her as a strong contender for the Best Actress trophy at the 2026 Oscars.

On the box office front, Hamnet has already entered the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025 worldwide, after surpassing films such as Him ($27.8 million), Pinocchio ($26.5 million), and Last Breath ($24.8 million). Now, let’s take a look at how the film compares with Jessie Buckley’s last five theatrical releases at the global box office.

Hamnet vs. Jessie Buckley’s Last Five Films – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Hamnet is performing at the box office so far, according to the last reported data from Box Office Mojo:

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $15 million

International: $12.9 million

Worldwide: $27.9 million

Now, here’s how Jessie Buckley’s last five films (excluding limited-release titles) performed at the global box office:

Wicked Little Letters (2023): $27.2 million Women Talking (2022): $9.3 million Men (2022): $11.2 million Misbehaviour (2020): $1.9 million The Courier (2020): $26 million

As these numbers suggest, Hamnet has already surpassed the worldwide box office totals of each of Jessie Buckley’s last five films. In fact, based on these figures, the Chloé Zhao-directed drama has already become one of her strongest commercial performers in recent years. And with a likely awards-season boost still ahead, it will be interesting to see how high Hamnet climbs on the global box office chart in the coming weeks.

Where Hamnet Stands Among 2025 Releases?

As of now, Hamnet ranks as the 99th highest-grossing title of 2025 worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). It sits just below similarly performing titles such as Dracula ($28.6 million), Drop ($28.7 million), No Other Choice ($30.1 million), Together ($32.3 million), and Caught Stealing ($32.9 million) in global box office totals. However, if the film continues to benefit from positive word-of-mouth and its Oscars momentum strengthens in the coming weeks, Hamnet is well-positioned to surpass all five titles before it wraps up its theatrical run.

Hamnet: Cast, Plot & Storyline

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (played by Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Official Trailer

