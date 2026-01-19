Zootopia 2 by Disney is not backing down, even though it is on the verge of completing sixty days at the cinemas. With a strong 8th-weekend collection, the film has surpassed the worldwide haul of Inside Out 2 to become the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation. It is an incredible feat that the film achieved in less than two months. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia 2 edges closer to $400 million milestone domestically

The Zootopia sequel collected $8.8 million on its eighth weekend at the box office in North America. Despite losing 100 theaters, the film declined by only 12.3% from last weekend domestically. On its seventh Monday, the film raked in $3.2 million at the domestic box office with a hike of 526.6% from last Monday. After 54 days, the animated feature has hit a domestic cume of $393.2 million.

Zootopia 2 crosses $1.7 billion mark worldwide

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected $24.3 million at the overseas box office across 53 markets on its 8th three-day weekend, down 23.6% from last weekend, bringing the international total to $1.31 billion. In addition to its domestic total, the film’s worldwide collection is $1.7 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $393.2 million

International – $1.31 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

Overtakes Inside Out 2 as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation worldwide

Inside Out 2 was released in 2024, and the Disney feature became the highest-grossing animated film in Hollywood worldwide. The Inside Out sequel collected $1.69 billion at the worldwide box office. The Zootopia sequel has surpassed the worldwide haul of Inside Out 2 as the new all-time highest-grossing Hollywood animation.

Overall, the Zootopia sequel is the second-highest-grossing animated film worldwide. It is only below Ne Zha 2‘s $2.22 billion global total. The Disney feature is tracking to gross between $1.8 billion and $2 billion worldwide. Therefore, it will not be able to overtake Ne Zha 2’s collection and end its run as the all-time second-highest-grossing animated film worldwide. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

