Ishqan De Lekhe, starring Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, is moving ahead at a fair pace at the Indian box office. After concluding the opening weekend on an underwhelming note, the film has cleared the first Monday test, showing growth rather than a drop from day 1, which is a good sign. However, overall collections are on the lower side. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

How much did Ishqan De Lekhe earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Punjabi romantic drama earned an estimated 45 lakh on its first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 35 lakh, it showed a 28.57% increase. Overall, it has earned 2.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 2.41 crore. At this pace, the film is heading for an opening week below 3.5 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 35 lakh

Day 2 – 55 lakh

Day 3 – 70 lakh

day 4 – 45 lakh

Total – 2.05 crore

Budget and recovery

Ishqan De Lekhe was reportedly made at a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 2.05 crore net so far, thus recovering 20.5% of the budget. To enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, the film must achieve 100% recovery, which means it must earn 7.95 crore more at the Indian box office. Although the target looks achievable, it’s not easy, and the film might even fall short of the target collection considering its pace.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 2.05 crore

Recovery – 20.5%

More about the film

The Punjabi romantic drama is directed by Manvir Brar and produced by Gurnam Bhullar under the banner of Diamondstar Worldwide. It also stars Rana Ranbir, Mintu Kappa, Balwinder Bullet, Gurleen Chopra, and Gurpreet Randhawa in key roles. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.8 out of 10 with 500+ votes.

