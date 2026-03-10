Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Racha Ravi, continues to mint underwhelming numbers at the Indian box office. During the opening weekend, it failed to display healthy growth, and now, on the first weekday, though it cleared the first Monday test, overall collections remained below par. Yes, the film is yet to reach the 5 crore mark, thus making things difficult. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 report!

How much did Mrithyunjay earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Telugu action thriller earned an estimated 65 lakh on its first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 1 crore, it showed a 35% drop, thus passing the Monday test. However, just passing the test is not enough as collections on the first weekday were below 1 crore. Overall, it has earned 4 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 4.72 crore gross. At the current pace, it feels like the film will take some time to reach the 10 crore net mark.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.35 crore

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 65 lakh

Total – 4 crore

Budget and recovery

Mrithyunjay was reportedly made at a budget of 14 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 4 crore net so far, thus recovering 28.57% of the budget. Since word of mouth isn’t entirely positive, the film is in a dicey position, and it might not make a full recovery in its lifetime run. Let’s see how it fares on the remaining weekdays in the first week.

Box office summary:

Budget – 14 crore

India net collection – 4 crore

Recovery – 28.57%

More about the film

Mrithyunjay is directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati. The music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. The film was theatrically released on March 6. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 9.4 out of 10. Despite such a rating on BookMyShow, the film has failed to make an impact so far.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Sanjay Dutt Set To Cross 50 Crore Opening-Day Milestone For 4th Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News