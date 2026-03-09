Mrithyunjay, starring Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, and Racha Ravi, has concluded its opening weekend on an underwhelming note. Released amid minimal expectations, the film registered a slow start at the Indian box office. After a slow start, it grew on Saturday, but on Sunday, it failed to grow further due to the final match of the T20I World Cup 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Mrithyunjay earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Telugu action thriller released in theaters on March 6. It opened at just 1 crore. On day 2, it jumped by 35% and earned 1.35 crore. On day 3, it earned an estimated 81 lakh, down 40% from day 2. Overall, it has earned an estimated 3.16 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 3.72 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.35 crore

Day 3 – 81 lakh

Total – 3.16 crore

Budget and recovery

Mrithyunjay was reportedly made at a budget of 14 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 3.16 crore net in the first 3 days, thus recovering 22.57% of the budget. Such a recovery is decent, but the film will need to do the heavy lifting to emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office. To enter the safe zone, it needs to earn 10.84 crore more, which looks achievable if the film maintains its hold in the coming days.

Box office summary:

Budget – 14 crore

India net collection – 3.16 crore

Recovery – 22.57%

Mrithyunjay to be Sree Vishnu’s second consecutive failure?

Just 10 days ago, Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam released in theaters, and it turned out to be a failure at the Indian box office. Now, Mrithyunjay is his second release of 2026, and it has the potential to be successful. So, after the failure of Vishnu Vinyasam, the actor has a chance to bounce back by scoring a decent success. Let’s see how it fares in the coming days.

