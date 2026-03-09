Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing madness at the ticket windows as advance booking for paid previews is happening at full pace. Already, the film has set itself up for a record-breaking paid preview, which also boosts its day 1 potential at the Indian box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the Bollywood magnum opus targets a 100-crore net opening, thus delivering the biggest A-rated opening for an Indian film.

Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a solid buzz

Dhurandhar emerged as an all-time blockbuster during its theatrical run and is now enjoying tremendous response on OTT as well. Apart from the commercial success, it was also a critical success, thus building significant buzz for the sequel. The recently released trailer has taken excitement to the next level, setting the stage for a record-breaking start.

Dhurandhar 2 targets 100 crore opening in India

In paid previews alone, Dhurandhar 2 is targeting 25 crore+ net, which will register the highest collections for an Indian film in paid previews. Inclusive of these impressive numbers, the film aims to become the first 100 crore opener in Bollywood at the Indian box office. Along with this, it will also make history by becoming the biggest A-rated Indian opener of all time.

Ranveer Singh is all set to dethrone Prabhas, delivering the biggest A-rated opening!

As of now, Prabhas’ Salaar holds the record for the biggest A-rated opening among Indian films with a net collection of 90.7 crore. Now, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to surpass it comfortably, becoming the new biggest A-rated opener. So, after the domination of two years, Ranveer Singh is ready to dethrone Prabhas and deliver the biggest A-rated opening.

Take a look at the top 10 A-rated Indian openers at the Indian box office:

Salaar – 90.7 crore They Call Him OG – 84.7 crore Coolie – 65 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case – 21 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Raayan – 13.7 crore Grand Masti – 12.5 crore

More about the film

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is scheduled to release on March 19, and paid previews are held on March 18. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

