The official Hindi trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was unveiled on March 7, 2026. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer became the talk of the town with raving reviews. It has clocked massive views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Unfortunately, there weren’t enough to secure a spot among the top 10 Bollywood trailers. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Views (First 24 hours on YouTube)
Within the first 24 hours on YouTube, the Hindi trailer for Dhurandhar 2 garnered 39.2 million views. It was received very well, and the whopping 843K likes are proof enough.
However, it is to be noted that Ranveer Singh starrer is releasing in 5 languages. The trailer for the other languages was released early this morning, so its viewership within the given time frame is yet to be determined.
Where does Dhurandhar 2 stand compared to the top 10 Bollywood trailers on YouTube in 24 hours?
Aditya Dhar‘s spy action thriller needed a minimum of 45.2 million views to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. The Hindi trailer garnered impressive viewership, but it wasn’t enough to make it to the top 10.
But there’s still hope! It needs only 6 million more views from other languages to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Hopefully, the combined viewership of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam will be enough to achieve the feat today.
Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube (first 24 hours, all languages combined):
- Dunki – 58.5 million
- Sky Force – 57.7 million
- War 2 – 54.4 million
- Adipurush – 52.2 million
- Singham Again – 51.95 million
- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million
- Animal – 50.6 million
- Sikandar – 48 million
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million
- Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million
- Baby John – 45.2 million
