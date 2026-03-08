The official Hindi trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was unveiled on March 7, 2026. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer became the talk of the town with raving reviews. It has clocked massive views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Unfortunately, there weren’t enough to secure a spot among the top 10 Bollywood trailers. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Views (First 24 hours on YouTube)

Within the first 24 hours on YouTube, the Hindi trailer for Dhurandhar 2 garnered 39.2 million views. It was received very well, and the whopping 843K likes are proof enough.

However, it is to be noted that Ranveer Singh starrer is releasing in 5 languages. The trailer for the other languages was released early this morning, so its viewership within the given time frame is yet to be determined.