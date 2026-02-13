Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, has concluded its successful third week at the worldwide box office. Both in India and overseas, the magnum opus performed well, helping it cross 465 crore gross globally in 21 days. Considering mammoth expectations and budget, one expected to earn 500-600 crore in the lifetime run, but that’s not happening.

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 21 days?

In the first two weeks, the Border sequel had a strong run both domestically and internationally. During the third week, collections dipped more than expected, but still, the film did enough to push the tally towards a massive sum. As per the latest collection update, the Border sequel has earned 413.4 crore gross (350.34 crore net) by the end of the third week. Overseas, it has earned 56.55 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day worldwide box office collection is 469.95 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 350.34 crore

India gross – 413.4 crore

Overseas gross – 56.55 crore

Worldwide gross – 469.95 crore

All set to beat Dunki

Recently, Border 2 surpassed Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War (466.82 crore gross), and now, it is inches away from crossing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (470.6 crore gross). If the difference is calculated, the Sunny Deol starrer needs only 65 lakh more to beat Dunki, which will be easily accomplished today, on day 22. Very soon, it will also cross Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (472.77 crore gross).

Border 2 to miss the 500 crore milestone

Given the epic success of Gadar 2, expectations for Border 2 were sky-high. In the opening week, the film performed strongly, but afterwards, it started losing steam. Due to the lack of major Hindi releases, the film remained the top choice among moviegoers, but the quantum of footfall wasn’t as high as expected. As a result, the 500-crore milestone went out of reach, and the film is expected to end the run between 485-495 crore gross globally.

