James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has been in theaters for nearly eight weeks, and it continues to attract audiences. With a current $1.441 billion global haul, it ranks as the third-highest-grossing title of 2025 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. While it has yet to surpass the $1.5 billion mark worldwide, outgrossing its predecessors – Avatar ($2.744 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.321 billion) – appears virtually impossible during its ongoing run.

Comparison with Previous Avatar Films & Surplus Over Break-Even

Some reasons for Fire and Ash not reaching the box office benchmarks set by the first two films may include a comparatively weaker critical reception, the fading novelty of the Avatar experience, and a changing theatrical landscape. That said, the threequel has still generated a significant surplus of $441 million over its estimated $1 billion break-even point, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule based on its reported $400 million production budget.

As it continues its theatrical run, Fire and Ash has now surpassed the North American earnings of Tom Holland’s 2019 MCU juggernaut Spider-Man: Far From Home. It is now closing in on the domestic totals of three more MCU blockbusters: Captain America: Civil War, Robert Downey Jr. starrer Iron Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here’s how much more Avatar 3 must earn to outgross these three superhero films at the domestic box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. 3 MCU Blockbusters – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Fire and Ash stacks up against the three Marvel superhero movies at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $392.5 million

International: $1.048 billion

Worldwide: $1.441 billion

Now, let’s take a look at how the above three MCU titles performed in North America:

Iron Man 3 (2013): $409 million

Captain America: Civil War (2016): $408.1 million

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): $411.3 million

With its current $392.5 million domestic haul, Avatar: Fire and Ash is closing in on all three MCU blockbusters. It currently trails Captain America: Civil War by about $15.6 million, Iron Man 3 by roughly $16.5 million, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by approximately $18.8 million. Given its steady momentum and current stage of theatrical run, overtaking at least one of these films remains possible but will require strong late-run legs at the North American box office. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

