K-pop group Stray Kids’ concert film, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, has received a surprisingly positive response worldwide. The movie combines live performances, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes segments, and interviews with the members to give fans an immersive front-row-like experience on the big screen. Released on February 6, the movie has been successfully playing in 20 markets, including the United States.

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience Box Office Performance So Far

As of now, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience has grossed $20.6 million worldwide. Domestically, it has earned $6.5 million, while internationally, it stands at an impressive $14 million.

Among all the markets, the concert film has earned the most in the US. It opened to a strong $5 million in its opening three-day frame, ranking among the top 5 performing titles in the weekend box office charts (as per Box Office Mojo).

Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience Box Office Summary

North America – $6.5 million

International – $14 million

Worldwide – $20.6 million

Stray Kids vs Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl – Box Office Comparison

Although the K-pop theatrical release crossed $20 million in just 5 days, it still trails Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl by nearly $30 million worldwide. The American pop star’s 2025 promotional hit earned $50 million in just 3 days, with $34 million of that total coming from the US.

Despite its impressive run so far, Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience may not match The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’s worldwide haul. Nonetheless, its success highlights the rising global popularity of K-pop, Stray Kids, and hip-hop culture.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Send Help North America Box Office: Sam Raimi’s Horror Flick Holds The Top Spot, Outgrosses 2025’s Stephen King–Inspired Horror Thriller Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News